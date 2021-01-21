China reports 144 new COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 20, up from 103 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 126 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 113 from 58 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,701, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)