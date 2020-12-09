China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 8, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas. It also reported four new local infections in Sichuan province.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to one versus five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,661. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

