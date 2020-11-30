China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29, up from 11 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. It also reported three local infections in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,530, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Engen Tham; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)