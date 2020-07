SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday.

All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, compared with six such cases a day earlier.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)