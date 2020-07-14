SEARCH
China reports 5 new coronavirus cases on July 13

14 Jul 2020 / 08:27 H.

    SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

    All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

    China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

    As of July 13, mainland China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

    China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

