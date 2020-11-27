China reports five new COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 26, compared with 21 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported eight new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier.

As of Nov. 26, mainland China had a total of 86,495 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Andrea Ricci)