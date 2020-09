BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in August rose 11.6% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, while imports decreased 0.5% on year.

China's trade balance last month was 416.59 billion yuan ($61.00 billion).

China is due to report dollar-denominated trade figures for August later today. ($1 = 6.8291 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)