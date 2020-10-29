China's Communist party leadership says to promote Taiwan's reunification with mainland - Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China will promote Taiwan's reunification with the mainland and peaceful cross-straits development, according to a meeting of the leadership of China's ruling Communist Party.

China will also maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau, said a meeting of the Central Committee, the biggest of the ruling Communist Party's elite decision-making bodies, which was held on Oct. 26-29, according to a report by Xinhua.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be brought back under its sovereignty by force, if necessary. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alison Williams)