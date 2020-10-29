China's Communist Party says it wants to strengthen national security

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's Communist Party said it wants to strengthen national security capabilities, state media reported on Thursday.

The party's leadership also said at a four-day meeting that it wants to develop defense capabilities in line with economic capabilities, according to a readout by state news agency Xinhua.

China should maintain "strategic composure" in the face of newly emerged international challenges and conflicts, the readout said. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Gao Liangping; Editing by Andrew Heavens)