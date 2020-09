BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party will hold a key meeting of its top leaders from Oct. 26-29, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

Formally called a plenum, the normally annual meeting gathers together the party's roughly 370-person Central Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, to discuss important policy decisions. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)