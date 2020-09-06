China's experimental reusable spacecraft lands successfully - Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - An experimental reusable spacecraft launched into orbit two days ago by China has successfully returned to a designated site on Sunday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The successful experiment marks an important breakthrough in China's technology to reuse spacecraft, which would provide the country more convenient and cheaper space round-trips for it to use the space in a peaceful way, Xinhua said.

