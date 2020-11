SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Seoul on Nov. 25-27 for talks with her counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday.

They will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)