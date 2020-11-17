SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CHINA'S ONSHORE SPOT YUAN STRENGTHENS TO 6.5623 PER DOLLAR, STRONGEST LEVEL SINCE JUNE 26, 2018

17 Nov 2020 / 13:58 H.

    CHINA'S ONSHORE SPOT YUAN STRENGTHENS TO 6.5623 PER DOLLAR, STRONGEST LEVEL SINCE JUNE 26, 2018

    Did you like this article?

    email blast