China's Xi congratulates Biden on U.S. election victory

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election, expressing hope the two countries could promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected the next U.S. vice president, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Tony Munroe; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)