BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang, reported five new coronavirus cases by noon (0400 GMT) on Friday, the regional health commission said.

The city also reported eight new asymptomatic cases, it added, taking Xinjiang's tally to six infections and 11 asymptomatic patients. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)