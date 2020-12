BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An aircraft carrier group led by China's newest carrier the Shandong has sailed through the Taiwan Strait on its way to drills in the South China Sea, China's navy said on Monday.

Taiwan said it sent aircraft and ships to monitor the transit on Sunday. China claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)