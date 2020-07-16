China says hopes trade deal reached with U.S. can still be implemented

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it hopes the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States can still be implemented and reiterated its willingness to stick to the agreement despite recent U.S. sanctions against Chinese officials and firms.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that some in the United States were always oppressing and bullying China and said Beijing must act to reject and respond to such practices. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)