China says it will ensure firms' rights after U.S. Uighur blacklist move

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry accused the United States on Tuesday of abusing export control measures, in response to reports that Washington was adding 11 Chinese companies to an economic blacklist over the treatment of Uighurs.

China firmly opposed the move and will take all necessary measures to ensure the legitimate rights of Chinese firms, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a daily media briefing. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)