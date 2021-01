SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Clusters of cases in China's COVID-19 outbreak in its northern provinces such as Hebei, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, as well as the capital Beijing since December have been caused by cases from overseas, state media reported on Saturday.

Broadcaster CCTV cited National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei as making the remarks at a government meeting. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)