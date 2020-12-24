SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

China says reports of demands on nuclear power complicating EU talks are fake

24 Dec 2020 / 15:23 H.

    BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that media reports of Chinese demands on nuclear power investment complicating bilateral talks with the European Union are "fake".

    Discussions on the China-EU investment pact are proceeding "smoothly", Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular briefing.

    Negotiations have stalled at the last stretch because China is raising additional demands on nuclear energy, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.

    (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast