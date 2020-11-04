China says U.S. sends out wrong signals to Taiwan on potential drone sale deal

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States has sent out wrong and grave signals to the so-called Taiwan military forces on the potential drone sale deal.

China will take legitimate and necessary responses in light of the changing circumstances, Wang Wenbin, spokesman of the ministry told a regular briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. State Department cleared the potential sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan in a formal notification sent to Congress, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, the last step before finalizing a weapons sale that will further anger China.