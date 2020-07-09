China should meet with United States on arms control - State Department

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the United States welcomed China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations and said that "prudent next steps" should include face-to-face meetings between U.S. and Chinese officials.

"The United States also recommends that China meet with Russia at an early date to consider next steps for trilateral arms control negotiations," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)