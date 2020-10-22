SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION SAYS JAN-SEPT NEW CONTRACTS TOTALLED 2.2 TRLN YUAN, UP 9.3% Y/Y

22 Oct 2020 / 15:39 H.

    CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION SAYS JAN-SEPT NEW CONTRACTS TOTALLED 2.2 TRLN YUAN, UP 9.3% Y/Y

    Did you like this article?

    email blast