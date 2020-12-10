BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it strongly opposed S&P DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing that Beijing believed "endless lies" by the United States would harm Washington's own interests in the end.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it would remove Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products, becoming the latest index provider to do so following a Trump administration order restricting purchases of their shares. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Alex Richardson)