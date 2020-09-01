China suspends barley imports from Australia's CBH Grain

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China customs has suspended barley imports from Australian firm CBH Grain PTY Ltd, according to a notice on Tuesday on the administration's WeChat account.

The decision was made after quarantine pests were found in barley exports from the company multiple times, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Beijing also retracted the Australian firm's registration qualification for barley exports to China, according to the notice. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)