China threatens countermeasures for U.S. sanctions warning to banks over Hong Kong

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said that China will take countermeasures if the United States insists on going down the wrong path, when asked about a U.S. warning to banks over the crackdown in Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for China's crackdown in Hong Kong that they could soon face tough sanctions.

The United States should correct its mistake and stop interfering, said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a news briefing in Beijing on Thursday.