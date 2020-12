BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China will take necessary countermeasures according to the situation after the United States announced a new arms sale package to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Hua, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, urged the United States to put a stop to such arms sales. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)