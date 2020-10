BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on U.S. entities participating in U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon will be sanctioned, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian told a news conference in the Chinese capital. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)