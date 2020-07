BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it will impose reciprocal measures in response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

The U.S. action marked a serious interference in China's affairs and was deeply detrimental to bilateral relations, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee)