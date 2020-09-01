China to scrap 75% cap on load factors for some international flights

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it would scrap the 75% cap on load factors for some international flights if no incoming passengers test positive for coronavirus for three weeks.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reiterated its current policy that load factors would otherwise be kept at 75% for international flights coming from high-risk areas, as China has seen a rise in imported infections through air travel.

