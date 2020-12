BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China will suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, citing the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.

"After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from others countries and suspend flights to and from UK," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

