SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

China to suspend Etihad Airways, SriLankan Airlines Shanghai route from Aug 17

12 Aug 2020 / 12:01 H.

    BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would suspend Etihad Airways from flying its Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route and China Eastern Airlines from operating its Manila-Shanghai route each for a week from August 17 due to COVID-19 cases.

    SriLankan Airlines will halt its Colombo-Shanghai route for four weeks from August 17 due to a high number of arriving passengers testing positive for the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

    (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast