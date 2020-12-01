SEARCH
China urges U.S. to correct mistake on Venezuela-related sanctions

01 Dec 2020 / 15:57 H.

    BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Tuesday to correct its mistake and lift all illegal sanctions, after Washington imposed Venezuela-related sanctions targeting a Chinese firm.

    China supports Venezuelan efforts to defend its sovereignty and is opposed to abusing international sanctions, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

    China will take necessary measures to safeguard companies rights and interests, Hua said.

    The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy.

    (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

