China urges U.S. to stop crackdown following company blacklist report

18 Dec 2020 / 15:27 H.

    BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop its "unjustified" crackdown on Chinese companies, after Reuters reported that Washington plans to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.

    China will continue to take necessary measures to ensure its companies' legitimate rights and interests, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

