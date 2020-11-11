China urges U.S. to stop elevating relations with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop elevating ties with Taiwan, after Washington and Taipei announced they would hold economic talks this month.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory with no right to formal relations with other countries.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossly; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)