China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path in Hong Kong affairs

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China on Monday urged Britain to avoid making further steps down wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remark during a daily media briefing, adding that China would react resolutely to actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong that interfere in China's internal affairs.

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.

