SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CHINA WESTERN POWER INDUSTRIAL SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 255 MLN YUAN TO SET UP JV WITH PARTNER

10 Sep 2020 / 17:39 H.

    CHINA WESTERN POWER INDUSTRIAL SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 255 MLN YUAN TO SET UP JV WITH PARTNER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast