China yuan-denominated exports to U.S. rise 1.8% y/y in Jan-Sept, imports +2.8% y/y

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports to the United States rose 1.8% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020, while imports from the United States rose 2.8%, Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

Chinese imports of agricultural goods from the United States in the January to September period surged 44.4% from a year ago, Li told a news conference. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)