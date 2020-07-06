SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO UK SAYS IT IS TOTALLY WRONG TO SEE CHINA AS A HOSTILE COUNTRY

06 Jul 2020 / 18:33 H.

    CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO UK SAYS IT IS TOTALLY WRONG TO SEE CHINA AS A HOSTILE COUNTRY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast