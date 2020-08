Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc's shares jumped 54% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after raising $1.5 billion in its upsized initial public offering.

Shares of Xpeng, which counts Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba and Xiaomi Corp among its backers, opened at $23.10 per American Depositary Share (ADS), up from the raised offer price of $15 per ADS. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)