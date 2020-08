HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China has lodged a "stern representation" with the United States after it says a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance plane flew into a no-fly zone over Chinese military drills, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said China urged the United States to immediately stop such actions, which he said were a "naked provocation". (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Alex Richardson)