Oct 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's live stream of its iPhone launch event was canceled by Chinese online video platforms, including that of Tencent Holdings Ltd and Bilibili Inc, without any explanation, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet https://twitter.com/GaoYuan86/status/1316064917837864962 on Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)