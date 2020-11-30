Chubb runs for 144 yards, Browns hold off Jaguars 27-25

Nick Chubb rushed for a season-high 144 yards and a touchdown, and Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes on Sunday as the visiting Cleveland Browns posted their third straight win, holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25.

It was the third straight 100-yard rushing game, and fifth of the season, for Chubb, who gave Cleveland a 27-19 lead with 14:13 remaining with a 1-yard run to the right pylon.

Mayfield hit 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, and Jarvis Landry posted season-highs with eight catches for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season for the Browns (8-3).

Mike Glennon completed 20 of 35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start since 2017 for Jacksonville (1-10). James Robinson rushed for 128 yards and a score on 22 carries for the Jaguars, who have lost 10 straight.

Jacksonville pulled to within 27-25 with 2:14 left after Robinson scored on bulldozing 4-yard run. But the two-point try, a pass to the back of the end zone, was broken up by Andrew Sendejo.

The Jaguars took their last lead early in the third quarter after linebacker Joe Schobert, a former Brown, forced a fumble from Harrison Bryant on Cleveland's first play of the second half. Six plays later, Glennon threw a 2-yard touchdown to Tyler Eifert for a 19-17 lead. The 2-point conversion try failed.

Cleveland went back in front 20-19 with 6:47 left in the quarter on Cody Parkey's 45-yard field goal.

The Browns got some needed breathing room when Chubb finished off an eight-play, 90-yard scoring drive with his touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the 27-19 lead.

Cleveland led 17-13 at the half after scoring on three of its four first-half possessions.

Jacksonville opened the scoring with a 53-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas, elevated to the active roster on Saturday, with 6:35 left in the first quarter.

Landry picked up his first touchdown of the season with a 5-yard pass from Mayfield, as Cleveland responded on its next possession for a 7-3 edge.

After Rosas (from 24 yards) and Parkey (24 yards) traded field goals, Jacksonville moved in front 13-10 with 4:14 left in the half after Glennon found Collin Johnson for a 46-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Browns took back the lead with Mayfield's 9-yard touchdown to Austin Hooper 70 seconds before the break.

--Field Level Media