Clint Capela's 20-20 effort leads Hawks over Pistons

Clint Capela scored a season-high 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds to help the Atlanta Hawks erase a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 123-115 in overtime on Wednesday.

Capela converted a three-point play to give Atlanta a 116-113 lead with 1:27 left in overtime and added a slam dunk off an alley-oop pass from Trae Young with 37.8 seconds left to put the game away. Capela became the first Atlanta player with at least 25 points and 25 rebounds since Dikembe Mutombo in 1999.

Atlanta erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and closed the game on a 24-7 run, tying it 106-106 on a Capela slam dunk with 5.4 seconds left. The Pistons missed a chance to win the game in regulation when John Collins blocked Jerami Grant's driving layup with 0.7 seconds left.

Atlanta got 38 points and 10 assists from Young and 31 points and 11 rebounds from Collins and defeated Detroit for the second time. The Hawks were without starters Cam Reddish (right knee contusion) and De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness).

Detroit's Grant had a career-high 32 points and posted his 13th straight game with at least 20 points. Blake Griffin scored 17 and Wayne Ellington added 16.

The Piston used an 8-0 run late in the second quarter to break open a 42-42 tie, taking a 50-42 advantage when Grant finished an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Ellington at 1:32. The Pistons led 52-45 at halftime, as the Hawks scored only 16 points in the second quarter.

Detroit opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run and had a 63-49 lead after Ellington made a 3-pointer. Atlanta, behind Young's 21 third-quarter points, cut the lead to 81-78, only to have the Pistons score the final 11 points and take a 92-78 lead into the final quarter. It was the sixth time in his career that Young has scored 20 points in a quarter.

The Pistons continued to build the lead and went ahead 95-78 on Svi Mykhailiuk's made 3-pointer with 9:51 left.

--Field Level Media