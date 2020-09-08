Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for verbal abuse of ref

The NBA on Monday fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.

Beverley received two technical fouls and was ejected with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday.

The best-of-seven series, tied 1-1, resumes Monday night near Orlando.

Beverley finished with just two points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes Saturday.

The 32-year-old Beverley averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 51 games (50 starts) during the regular season.

--Field Level Media