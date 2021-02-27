Clippers bounce back to defeat Grizzlies in rematch

Kawhi Leonard's 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists helped the Los Angeles Clippers flip the script on the host Memphis Grizzlies in a 119-99 victory on Friday night.

A day after Memphis completely outplayed the Clippers in a 122-94 rout, Los Angeles was much more efficient offensively as seven players scored in double figures. The Grizzlies dropped their third game in the past four despite getting 22 points and 11 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas, who played through a sore left thigh.

Memphis crushed the Clippers in the paint on Thursday outscoring them 72-24. The Grizzlies outscored Los Angeles again in that area on Friday, but the gap was not nearly as dramatic -- 54-50.

Leonard shot 8-for-13 from the field and 11-for-11 from the free-throw line a night after being limited to 17 points. Lou Williams recovered from a nine-point effort in 20 minutes on Thursday by scoring 17 points and finishing with four assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Clippers shot 55 percent overall, made 14 of 35 3-point attempts and had 34 assists on 44 made field goals. Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann each had 13 points while Serge Ibaka had 12 points. Patrick Beverley had 11 points.

After shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 11 of 19 from 3-point range a day earlier, Memphis shot 40.2 percent and went 9 of 28 from deep.

Ja Morant finished with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. However, his frustration with the officials boiled over with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter when he received a pair of technical fouls just after Batum hit a 3-pointer to give the Clippers a 110-96 lead.

Tyus Jones, who led Memphis with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting in only 15 minutes off the bench on Thursday, was held to six points on Friday.

De'Anthony Melton had 16 points and Kyle Anderson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks finished with 11 points.

Justise Winslow (left hip) sat out the game for Memphis while Clippers forward Patrick Patterson remained out for personal reasons.

--Field Level Media