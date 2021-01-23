Collin Sexton carries Cavaliers past Nets

Collin Sexton followed up the best game of his career by totaling 25 points and a season-high nine assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers took control in the third quarter and posted a 125-113 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets Friday night.

Two nights after scoring a career-high 42 points in Cleveland's wild 147-135 double-overtime win over the Nets, Sexton helped the Cavaliers get their third straight win. He scored eight points in the third when Cleveland dominated by outscoring the Nets 37-24 and forced eight turnovers.

Former Net Jarrett Allen added 19 with a 7-of-9 shooting display that included a few dunks over former teammate Joe Harris. Andre Drummond posted his 13th double-double by collecting 19 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers to a commanding 70-44 margin in the paint.

Larry Nance Jr. added 15 while former Net Taurean Prince contributed 14 for the Cavaliers, who shot 51.7 percent and outrebounded the Nets by a whopping 62-32 margin.

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in his second game from a two-week absence but it was not enough for the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant ahead of the back end of a back-to-back against Miami. James Harden added 19 and 11 assists for the Nets, who shot 48.3 percent but also misfired on 29 of 43 3-point tries.

Brooklyn briefly held a 70-69 lead with 7:47 left on a 3-pointer by Harden but Cleveland ripped off a 14-2 run for an 83-72 lead on a 3-point play by Sexton 2 1/2 minutes later. After the Nets were within 91-84 on a 3-pointer by Jeff Green with 1:53 left, Cleveland scored the next seven points and held a 98-84 lead into the fourth.

Brooklyn cut the deficit to 10 points five times in the fourth but each time Cleveland immediately scored. Brooklyn's last 10-point deficit was 111-101 with 4:37 remaining on two free throws by Irving but Drummond hit a seven-footer in the lane on the next possession and following a missed 3-pointer by Harden, Sexton connected with Isaac Okoro for a layup that made it 115-102 with 3:30 left and essentially sealed the win.

--Field Level Media