Colombia vice-president tests positive for coronavirus

BOGOTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Colombian Vice-President Marta Lucia Ramirez has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Friday, but is asymptomatic and in good health.

Ramirez, 66, took a test on Thursday ahead of her planned attendance at a conference with provincial governors, her office said in a statement.

"The result was positive," the statement said. "The Vice-President has no symptoms and is in good health, carrying out the corresponding isolation."

Contact tracing will be conducted, it added.

Ramirez appeared on President Ivan Duque's nightly television broadcast on Monday.

Duque was also tested for coronavirus on Thursday. His result was negative, his office said. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)