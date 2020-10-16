Colts close facilities after 'several' positive tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility Friday following several positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

The team did not specify a number or indicate whether any players were among those to test positive.

"This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19," read a team statement. "The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available."

The Colts canceled their media availability on Friday. The team is in the process of confirming the test results.

Indianapolis (3-2) is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Colts are the latest team to deal with a COVID-19 situation. The Tennessee Titans rescheduled two games after 24 members of the organization, including 13 players, tested positive for the coronavirus. The New England Patriots also rescheduled one game out of virus concerns.

