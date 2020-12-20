Colts LBs coach Borgonzi out Sunday due to protocol

Indianapolis Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19-related reasons.

The team said his duties will be absorbed by the rest of the defensive staff when the Colts (9-4) host the Houston Texans (4-9) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts dealt with a similar situation when special-teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone missed the Week 11 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Borgonzi is in his third season on head coach Frank Reich's staff in Indianapolis. He previously coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-13).

--Field Level Media